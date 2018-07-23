Issa Rae has ''mad basic'' taste in makeup.

The 33-year-old actress has recently landed the role as the new face of Cover Girl, and the writer has admitted that she has a non-experimental style, and prefers neutral tones.

In an interview with Hello Giggles, she said: ''You're gonna laugh at me because I'm just mad basic, but even just different colour eyeliners and different colour lip shades. I would have never rocked a purple or even a black or just anything outside of a nude or a gloss.

''I think that's why this campaign was so much fun because we got to try so many different blue shades.

The 'Insecure' actress has also revealed that makeup can have a positive effect on her attitude, and has shared the shade of lipstick that makes her feel the most confident.

She said: ''I would have to say definitely Succulent Cherry. Anything that's a bold red makes me feel like I'm doing something.

''I'm poppin'. There's also a shimmery red that I really like, that just makes me feel out of my comfort zone.

''Anything that makes me feel like I can get away with a bare face and a poppin' lip always makes me feel confident.''

The 'Awkward Black Girl' star admits her makeup style has changed since she landed the role as CoverGirl ambassador.

She said: ''I was just at Essence Festival and I found myself experimenting in private a bit more. I'm still not ready to display the experiments, but I've been trying a lot of different products CoverGirl sent me and I have never been one to do that before.

''Because it also feels like being a surgeon, not to reduce what they do, but that's what it feels like. It's just like, 'Oh what does this tool do and what is it gonna do to my face?' And 'Oh, I like it,' or, 'Oh, I hate this.' ''