Issa Rae gained ''new money weight'' when she first found fame.

The 'Insecure' actress was ''very, very broke'' when she caught the eye of TV executives with her YouTube series 'The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl' and as she grew more successful, she enjoyed having the means and the opportunity to eat out more.

She told the new issue of Women's Health magazine: ''When the Web series started, I was very, very broke.

''Then more opportunities began to come. I was gaining New Money Weight. When you get a new job, you're like, 'I can afford to eat at restaurants all the time!' That adds up in weight.''

But after seeing herself on TV, the 34-year-old star vowed to change her habits and was determined to ''make time'' to work out.

She said: ''Time to work out is so limited, but when I first started seeing myself on TV, I was like, 'I gotta make time.''

However, Issa kept making excuses not to eat well and exercise regularly.

She admitted: ''I was a big excuse person when it came to exercising and eating right.

''I'd have spurts of trying to work out and be good. Then once I fell off, I'd be like, 'Well, there's always next year. Let me make it my New Year's revolution.'

''Even then, I would still be eating wrong while exercising vigorously.''

These days, Issa wakes up at 4.55am in order to fit in some exercise - but she still doesn't enjoy it.

She said: ''I exercise for, like, an hour each day. My neighborhood has a bunch of hills. Then I alternate between walking and jogging.

''I hate jogging - you're going in circles. I recognise that it helps.''

But Issa has been finding some special ''moments'' during her workouts.

She said: ''You know those earbuds that you put in your ears? I was running, and one fell.

''It was dark outside and I couldn't find it. So I was forced to be alone with my thoughts, and I was like, 'Oh, I need to do this more often.' Those moments are the most creative.

''I think finding those moments while also nurturing your body is important.''