Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield have joined the cast of 'The Photograph'.

The 'Insecure' actress is set to star alongside the 'Get Out' actor in the upcoming romantic drama set for release on Valentine's Day in 2020 which Stella Meghie will direct from her own script.

The film will centre on intertwining love stories in the past and present.

Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company while Meghie and Issa are also on board to serve as executive producers and Senior VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Issa's upcoming Universal comedy 'Little' opens on Friday (12.04.19) and follows Regina Hall's character Jordan Sanders, a tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant April - played by Issa - and the rest of her employees on a daily basis, however, she soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation.

She then needs April's help to find a way to become an adult again.

Issa, 34, also recently finished production on the Paramount comedy 'The Lovebirds' which she also executive produced which was directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Anna Camp.

Lakeith, 27, recently starred in Boots Riley's 'Sorry to Bother You' as telemarketer Cassius Green who finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory and will soon be seen in 'Knives Out' - an upcoming American mystery crime film written and directed by Rian Johnson.

'Knives Out' will also star Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer.