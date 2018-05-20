Isla Fisher wants her children to be ''humble and kind''.

The 'Great Gatsby' actress - who has Olive, 10, Elula, seven, and three-year-old Montgomery with husband Sacha Baron Cohen - tries to keep her kids out of the public eye and insists the values she wants to instill in them are no different to any other parent.

She said: ''I think all parents - not just those in Hollywood - are trying to keep their kid grounded and humble and kind.

''No matter where you're from, or what your background is, you want to impart those values to your children.

''I'm just trying to do my best as a mum. Being in the public eye is something that I chose as an adult for myself. I'm definitely not going to thrust them into the limelight.''

Isla is preparing for the release of her fourth children's book, 'Marge and the Secret Tunnel' and she admitted she wishes she could be more like the titular naughty babysitter, rather than having to be a ''sensible mum''.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I have to be a sensible mum and make sure everyone goes to bed on time, otherwise things fall apart.

''But Marge can just encourage the kids to get creative. She's this naughty character who became really popular with my kids at bedtime.''

The 42-year-old actress splits her time between London and Los Angeles but she's incredibly homesick for her native Australia and is ''counting the days'' until she flies Down Under at the end of the year.

She said: ''Australia is where I grew up, it's where I spent my childhood.

''I miss everything, from the weather, to the food, to the people and the smell of sunblock. I haven't managed to go back for a little while, but I've got a trip booked in at Christmas. I'm counting down the days.''