Isla Fisher finds her husband Sacha Baron Cohen sexy even when he's dressed as Borat.

The 43-year-old actress married the British comedian - with whom she shares three children - almost nine years ago and has seen him become numerous different characters for his films and TV shows and Isla insists she would happily sleep with several of his outrageous alter egos.

Isla was a guest on chat show 'Busy Tonight' and took part in a game of 'Smash or Pass' with host Busy Philipps during which she gave the 'Wedding Crashers' star the choice to bed or snub Sacha as certain characters.

When shown a photo of Sacha as Kazakh reporter Borat in his infamous luminous green mankini, Isla exclaimed: ''I love Borat, I find the handlebar moustache really cute!''

She was then asked to give her verdict on him as rap fan and interviewer Ali G, prompting the reply: ''I've got the biggest boner, that's my hall pass right there.''

'The Dictator' character Admiral General Aladeen, also prompted a positive response with Isla saying: ''Yes, he's so cute, I really fancied him! I think he's so cute I was on set for that, I love that character.''

However, she turned down the idea of getting intimate with Adolfo Pirelli from 2007's 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'.

Leaving nothing to the imagination, she bluntly said: ''My vagina just closed over.''

Anti-terrorism expert Colonel Erran Morad - from satirical show 'Who Is America?' - also got a no, as Isla stated: ''No, I can't it doesn't even look like him. That would be cheating the prosthetics are too good.''

Austrian fashion reporter Bruno proved to be more popular though with Isla saying: ''Of course, I love Bruno and he looks so good as Bruno.''