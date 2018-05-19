Isla Fisher has admitted she has more respect for her husband Sacha Baron Cohen since working with him on 'Grimsby'.
The 42-year-old actress - who has children Olive, 10, Elula, seven, and three-year-old Montgomery with her spouse - shared the screen with the comic in 2016's 'Grimsby' and she admitted there's no one she'd rather make a movie with.
Asked her favourite co-star, she said: ''Well I have to pick my husband. I would not want to not pick him. He is my favourite, obviously.
''We had a really fun time [on 'Grimsby']. We shared a trailer. And it was just hilarious.
''Obviously I always respected him, but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff - and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian I've ever worked with, I loved it.''
Though the 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' star admitted being a working mother is tough, she feels lucky to have a job that offers so much flexibility.
She told HELLO! magazine: ''It's a juggling act and most of the time I feel like the ball is just rolling on the ground - there's not even one in the air.
''But I've realised how fortunate I am that I chosen an occupation that's so family friendly. Obviously you don't want to pull tiny people out of school and drag them to the other end of the Earth on a whim to play a role.
''But you've got a trailer on set and you can all be together in a way that you possibly can't be if you're a doctor working long hours, or if you're a nurse of school teacher.''
