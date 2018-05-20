'The Great Gatsby' actress Isla Fisher has claimed she doesn't get offered the roles she's ''dying'' to take, and she has become more selective because of her family with husband Sacha Baron Cohen.
Isla Fisher doesn't get offered roles she's ''dying'' to take.
The 'Great Gatsby' actress - who has Olive, 10, Elula, seven, and three-year-old Montgomery with husband Sacha Baron Cohen - only wants to accept jobs that make it worthwhile disrupting her family life, but she insists her ''passion'' for acting is still there.
Speaking to Grazia, she said: ''I always want to work but I don't always get offered the role that I'm really dying for.
''I don't really want to do something that doesn't make sense to my family, which is hard now with the school schedule and my husband's job.
''It's just always trying to consider everybody's life - I'm not a single actress any more who can pack up and go play a role anywhere.
''And leaving my kids wouldn't bring me satisfaction. That's probably why you see me less - it's not through lack of passion.''
The 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress would love nothing more than the lead role in a new comedy because she finds it more ''challenging'' than drama.
She said: ''I'd like to play the lead in a comedy. Maybe with a character I've developed or something I've had a hand in.
''I miss comedy, there's just something about it that's more challenging than drama because, if you get it wrong, you're hung out to dry.
''The adrenaline of it is really addictive. And it's so much fun to tap into your inner idiot and pull silly faces.''
And Isla is keen to work with her husband again after having a great time on 2016's 'Grimsby'.
She said: ''I honestly would love to work with my husband, I had so much fun working with him on 'Grimsby'.
''It was so nice to share a trailer, so that would be fun too.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Frank Dawson is a filthy rich, arrogant real estate developer who regularly takes 'business trips'...
The idea of magicians conducting a series of heists is a great one, but this...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Michael Atlas is the leader of the most formidable magician group ever seen, The Four...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
Vividly colourful details in the animation and script bring mythical characters to life in ways...
Michael Atlas is an extremely accomplished illusionist and the leader of his own remarkable band...