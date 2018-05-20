Isla Fisher doesn't get offered roles she's ''dying'' to take.

The 'Great Gatsby' actress - who has Olive, 10, Elula, seven, and three-year-old Montgomery with husband Sacha Baron Cohen - only wants to accept jobs that make it worthwhile disrupting her family life, but she insists her ''passion'' for acting is still there.

Speaking to Grazia, she said: ''I always want to work but I don't always get offered the role that I'm really dying for.

''I don't really want to do something that doesn't make sense to my family, which is hard now with the school schedule and my husband's job.

''It's just always trying to consider everybody's life - I'm not a single actress any more who can pack up and go play a role anywhere.

''And leaving my kids wouldn't bring me satisfaction. That's probably why you see me less - it's not through lack of passion.''

The 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress would love nothing more than the lead role in a new comedy because she finds it more ''challenging'' than drama.

She said: ''I'd like to play the lead in a comedy. Maybe with a character I've developed or something I've had a hand in.

''I miss comedy, there's just something about it that's more challenging than drama because, if you get it wrong, you're hung out to dry.

''The adrenaline of it is really addictive. And it's so much fun to tap into your inner idiot and pull silly faces.''

And Isla is keen to work with her husband again after having a great time on 2016's 'Grimsby'.

She said: ''I honestly would love to work with my husband, I had so much fun working with him on 'Grimsby'.

''It was so nice to share a trailer, so that would be fun too.''