Isla Fisher has ditched her signature red locks and opted for a golden blonde look which she unveiled to fans via a snap on social media on Tuesday night (01.01.19).
Isla Fisher is completely unrecognisable after debuting her new blonde tresses.
The 42-year-old 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress has ditched her signature red locks and opted for a golden blonde look which she unveiled to fans via a snap on social media on Tuesday night (01.01.19).
Speaking to her one million followers on Instagram, Isla captioned the picture: ''Go blonde in '19 or go home''.
The Australian star has reportedly been cast alongside Steve Coogan and David Mitchell in filming the Michael Winterbottom-directed movie 'Greed'.
In the upcoming film, Coogan will play the part of a self-absorbed retail billionaire, according to Deadline, which reports that Isla will appear as his on-screen wife.
Isla's character is said to be the only person who can truly understand the businessman and his complex personality.
Winterbottom is helming the movie on behalf of Film 4 and Sony International.
But before 'Greed' is released in cinemas, Isla will next be appearing in the upcoming comedy flick 'The Beach Bum', which also stars the likes of Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.
Meanwhile, Isla - who is married to British comedy star Sacha Baron Cohen - recently admitted she respects her husband even more since they worked together.
The actress - who has kids Olive, 10, Elula, eight, and Montgomery, three, with Sacha - shared the screen with her husband in 2016's 'Grimsby' and she subsequently admitted there's no one she'd rather make a movie with.
She said: ''We had a really fun time [on 'Grimsby']. We shared a trailer. And it was just hilarious.
''Obviously I always respected him, but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff - and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian I've ever worked with, I loved it.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Frank Dawson is a filthy rich, arrogant real estate developer who regularly takes 'business trips'...
The idea of magicians conducting a series of heists is a great one, but this...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Michael Atlas is the leader of the most formidable magician group ever seen, The Four...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
Vividly colourful details in the animation and script bring mythical characters to life in ways...
Michael Atlas is an extremely accomplished illusionist and the leader of his own remarkable band...