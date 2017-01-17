Actress Isabelle Huppert has been honoured in her native France for her film career achievements.
The star, who recently won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role in Elle, was feted with the French Film Award by the Ministry of Culture in Paris on Monday (16Jan17).
"Everything that has happened recently I share from the bottom of my heart with France," the 63-year-old said at the event. "And the fact that this has been for a French-language role has been particularly surprising."
Like her career, Michèle has always micromanaged her life; she's constantly in control and has...
There's a boldly comical tone to this outrageous thriller that can't help but unnerve audiences...
The death of Isabelle Reed thrusts her family consisting of her husband Conrad Reed (Devin...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Here's yet another preposterous action movie that's made watchable by a skilful director and an...
A striking look at a long-term relationship, this film is an antidote to those who...
Claire Denis resolutely refuses to make simple movies, so this intense drama set during a...
Insinuating and enigmatic filmmaking adds to the central mystery of this intensely personal odyssey, which...
White Material gets its UK cinema released on July 2nd 2010.White Material is a movie...