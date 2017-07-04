Isabelle Huppert has praised ''intransigent'' photographer Guy Bourdin.

The 64-year-old French actress honoured the late photographer - who passed away in 1991 after suffering with cancer - over the weekend at fashion company Chloé's new cultural space Maison Chloé, where the temporary exhibition 'Femininities - Guy Bourdin' is being showcased, during Paris Couture Week.

Isabelle - who modelled for Guy in 1989 - said of the artist: ''This reminds me of the terrific day I spent with him. He was an extraordinary photographer - very intransigent. I remember we must have made thousands of pictures - not thousands, I'm exaggerating a little, but certainly hundreds - and in the end he kept just five. He never wanted to compromise.''

The 'Elle' actress was joined by Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi and chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye during the opening of the exhibition, which brings together Guy's images with archival Chloé designs, many of them by former creative director by Karl Lagerfeld.

Isabelle added: ''It's a great house, but it's true that this suddenly shows it from a different angle.''

Meanwhile, Judith Clark, who curated the exhibition, said the pieces designed by Karl were particularly well represented in the house's archive.

Speaking to WWD.com, she said: ''A lot of them, which are heavily detailed, heavily embroidered, are objects that maybe women are more likely to keep.

''The Chloé ready-to-wear spans a great range of garments, it's a kind of luxury ready-to-wear, and therefore it can range from a T-shirt to a beaded gown. So I think there is a lot of work by Karl that is very experimental that I think people were likely to immediately recognise as iconic.''