Isaac Hempstead-Wright thought the 'Game of Thrones' finale was ''a joke'' when he first read the script.
Isaac Hempstead-Wright thought the 'Game of Thrones' finale was ''a joke''.
The 20-year-old actor played Bran Stark, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, on the hit HBO fantasy drama - which came to a dramatic end on Sunday (19.05.19) - and has said he couldn't believe it when showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss told him that his character would be the one who ended up ruling over Westeros.
He said: ''I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. 'Yeah, good one guys. Oh s**t, it's actually real?'''
And Isaac knows not everyone will be happy with the choice to make Bran king, but he says it would be impossible to finish a series like 'Game of Thrones' without ''p***ing some people off''.
He added: ''Not everyone will be happy. It's so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don't think anybody will think it's predictable and that's as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There's going to be a lot of broken hearts. It's 'bittersweet,' exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It's a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.''
Although some fans may not be happy with the final decision, Isaac believes his character will make a ''really good king'', because his vast knowledge as the Three-Eyed Raven will allow him to make fair decisions.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ''I'm happy. Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something.''
''I think he'll be a really good king actually. Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can't really argue with Bran. He's like, 'No, I know everything.'''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...
The Boxtrolls are odd underground creatures that wear cardboard boxes as if they were shells....
Eggs is a young orphaned boy who had possibly the most unusual upbringing one could...
Martin and Claudia are two lawyers who were formerly in a relationship. They are roped...
A nifty twist on the standard ghost story, this British period drama starts extremely well...