Isaac Hempstead-Wright thought the 'Game of Thrones' finale was ''a joke''.

The 20-year-old actor played Bran Stark, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, on the hit HBO fantasy drama - which came to a dramatic end on Sunday (19.05.19) - and has said he couldn't believe it when showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss told him that his character would be the one who ended up ruling over Westeros.

He said: ''I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne. 'Yeah, good one guys. Oh s**t, it's actually real?'''

And Isaac knows not everyone will be happy with the choice to make Bran king, but he says it would be impossible to finish a series like 'Game of Thrones' without ''p***ing some people off''.

He added: ''Not everyone will be happy. It's so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don't think anybody will think it's predictable and that's as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There's going to be a lot of broken hearts. It's 'bittersweet,' exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It's a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.''

Although some fans may not be happy with the final decision, Isaac believes his character will make a ''really good king'', because his vast knowledge as the Three-Eyed Raven will allow him to make fair decisions.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ''I'm happy. Though I kind of did want to die and get in one good death scene with an exploding head or something.''

''I think he'll be a really good king actually. Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can't really argue with Bran. He's like, 'No, I know everything.'''