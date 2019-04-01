Isaac Hempstead Wright has found it difficult to make friends at university because of his 'Game of Thrones' fame.
The 19-year-old actor was instantly recognised as 'Game of Thrones' Bran Stark when he enrolled in a maths degree at the University of Birmingham, and though he has the ''nicest flatmates'', he admitted his career has held him back from enjoying a ''normal experience'' at college.
He said: ''I had the nicest flatmates. But it made it quite difficult to make friends. I don't think I'll ever be able to have a normal university experience, which is kind of sad.
''I couldn't relax and go out and have a drink or get drunk or whatever, because if I did someone would be like: 'I saw Bran and he was all f***ed up.'
''I was a bit of a hermit. My ex-girlfriend came up to visit and we just sat in my room for a week.''
The teenage star admitted all his flatmates were initially stunned when he met them for the first time.
He recalled in an interview with Britain's Esquire magazine: ''I walked in and this girl just looked at me. And I was like: 'Hello', and they were like 'Hi!'.
''I went down to get some more stuff and when I came back, they'd had like a flat conference to say: Oh my god, what the f**k is going on.'
''We went for dinner and they didn't actually say anything until, eventually, one of their mates was like: 'So apparently you're in 'Game of Thrones'?!' ''
And as news of the university's famous new student swept through campus, Isaac was constantly bombarded with messages and unwanted attention.
He said: ''I went out to some awful club night, and it was just ... a massacre.
''There were so many tweets. And because your email is public domain, I got like, billions of emails from people going: 'Hi Three-Eyed Raven!' I was just trying to find out where my next lecture was.''
