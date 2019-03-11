Isaac Hempstead Wright thinks the 'Game of Thrones' theory that he is also the Night King is ''cheesy''.

The 19-year-old actor plays Bran Stark in the HBO fantasy drama series but his character's ability to see into the past and 'warg' into other creatures has sparked speculation a plot twist could lead to the revelation he is also the leader of the army of the dead.

While Isaac thinks it is an ''interesting'' theory, he also feels it would be too ''obvious'' for the show.

He told the RadioTimes.com: ''Whenever I post anything on Instagram I just have a barrage of comments going 'Night King! Hello Night King! You are Night King! Hello the Night King!'''

''I mean I suppose Bran is quite an interesting character to theorise over because of his whole link to time travel and whatnot. Because you can kind of get away with anything theory-wise and make it sound convincing if you've got time travel involved.

''I mean it's quite an interesting theory, the Night King one. I just think it seems a bit obvious. A bit cheesy.''

Fuel was further added to the theory when Bran was the only member of the Stark family missing from teaser trailers for the upcoming eighth and final season of the show, but Isaac insists he has no idea whether that was a clue to his fate or not.

He said: ''Yeah, I don't know what the f**k that's about! I actually don't know why I'm not in that.

''We were looking at it and I was like, 'Why am I not in this? All the other Starks are in it.' So I dunno - ask my agent. Get a look in there.''

The British actor is proud to have been part of a pivotal scene in the show, when Jaime Lannister (Nikolai Coster-Waldau) pushed Bran out of a window in season one.

He said: ''I think Bran has got one of the most extraordinary character arcs of anyone in the entire show, I would argue.

''When [series showrunners] Dave and Dan gave their little goodbye speech at the end of production, they said that moment, that cliffhanger where they pushed 10-year-old Bran out of the window [in the very first episode] kind of sets the bar for what 'Game of Thrones' was.

''That is the moment we knew we had a hit show. So absolutely, a really incredible thing to be a part of that kind of moment, that also sets off so many of the dominoes that are still, I think, falling in season eight...''