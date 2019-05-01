Isaac Hempstead Wright's girlfriend has never seen 'Game of Thrones'.

The 20-year-old actor is ''really excited'' about the last ever episode of the show and is planning to watch it with a group of friends, though he's not sure his partner will enjoy it because she's never tuned in to see his portrayal of Bran Stark.

He said: ''I'm really excited to see it. I think I might get a bunch of mates together.

''My girlfriend said she'll watch it with me but she's never seen an episode before in her life, so I'm not sure she'd enjoy that very much.''

Isaac found it ''really sad'' saying goodbye to his alter ego and admitted it is a ''weird'' feeling to know he'll never play the Three-Eyed Raven again.

Asked how he felt after shooting his final scene, he told E! News: ''It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird.

''I'm never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I've got to play for the last 10 years of my life.

''It's a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.''

Before leaving the set for good, the actor wanted to take home something as a memento from his time on the show - but ended up picking up a bizarre set of props rather than anything significant.

He explained: ''I didn't grab anything that exotic. It was my last day and I just thought, I've got to grab something. So I grabbed a wooden spoon and a straw bowl and a little wooden tub of Vaseline.

''I don't know why there was Vaseline in it, I don't know what it was supposed to be. I don't think they'll sell for much on eBay when I'm poor!''

The epic battle shown in this week's episode famously took almost two months to shoot and Isaac found one of the hardest aspects of filming to be the fact he was trapped in his character's wheelchair during breaks.

He said: ''The really annoying thing is the wheelchair had to be set in a very specific way - the furs over it had to be kept between takes for continuity.

''Whenever the scene cut, everyone else could get up and move around and have a chat and I'd be stuck in my f***ing wheelchair being like, guys, can you come and talk to me because I can't bloody move!

''I think there was one particular [scene] where I was there for a good hour and a half, stuck in that bloody chair.''