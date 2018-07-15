Irvine Welsh almost gave away the rights to 'Trainspotting' to a ''random guy'' because he thought he worked for Danny Boyle.
Irvine Welsh accidentally sold the rights to 'Trainspotting' to a ''random guy'' with lots of money.
The 59-year-old author knew director Danny Boyle was keen to turn his gritty tale of heroin addiction into a movie, and was under the mistaken belief someone he met with about a big screen project was working for the filmmaker.
He admitted in conversation with Underworld and Iggy Pop for Q magazine: ''When Danny got in touch to buy the rights to 'Trainspotting', I was living in Amsterdam.
''And I knew nothing about business and it meant that everyone wanted to buy it.
''People wanted to meet me all the time. I liked Danny's film 'Shallow Grave' and thought it would work well.
''I met this guy and he goes, 'Danny Boyle would be a good director for this.' I go, 'Yeah, great'.
''I thought he was Danny's producer but he was just a random guy who had a lot of money who wanted the rights. I sold it to him straight away.
''Danny came back and said, 'What the f**k, you were going to sell it to me.' And I said, 'I thought he was your guy! He had a big cheque book. What was I gonna do.' ''
Fortunately, the mystery man was ''very gracious'' and subsequently agreed to sign the rights back over to Danny.
Irvine continued: ''The guy was very gracious about it. He signed it over to Danny But it almost didn't happen because of my short-term greed.''
And Underworld think the implications could have been disastrous if things turned out differently.
Karl Hyde said: ''Just think what wouldn't have happened. Wow.
''Can you imagine, if it had gone to somebody else? Man, there'd be a whole generation that wouldn't have a theme.''
