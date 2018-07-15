Irvine Welsh accidentally sold the rights to 'Trainspotting' to a ''random guy'' with lots of money.

The 59-year-old author knew director Danny Boyle was keen to turn his gritty tale of heroin addiction into a movie, and was under the mistaken belief someone he met with about a big screen project was working for the filmmaker.

He admitted in conversation with Underworld and Iggy Pop for Q magazine: ''When Danny got in touch to buy the rights to 'Trainspotting', I was living in Amsterdam.

''And I knew nothing about business and it meant that everyone wanted to buy it.

''People wanted to meet me all the time. I liked Danny's film 'Shallow Grave' and thought it would work well.

''I met this guy and he goes, 'Danny Boyle would be a good director for this.' I go, 'Yeah, great'.

''I thought he was Danny's producer but he was just a random guy who had a lot of money who wanted the rights. I sold it to him straight away.

''Danny came back and said, 'What the f**k, you were going to sell it to me.' And I said, 'I thought he was your guy! He had a big cheque book. What was I gonna do.' ''

Fortunately, the mystery man was ''very gracious'' and subsequently agreed to sign the rights back over to Danny.

Irvine continued: ''The guy was very gracious about it. He signed it over to Danny But it almost didn't happen because of my short-term greed.''

And Underworld think the implications could have been disastrous if things turned out differently.

Karl Hyde said: ''Just think what wouldn't have happened. Wow.

''Can you imagine, if it had gone to somebody else? Man, there'd be a whole generation that wouldn't have a theme.''