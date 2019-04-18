Irvine Welsh has led tributes to 'T2 Trainspotting' star Bradley Welsh, who has reportedly been shot dead aged 42.

The actor - who played brothel owner and gangland kingpin Mr. Doyle in the 2017 British drama movie - is said to have been killed on Wednesday (17.04.19) in Edinburgh's New Town.

Police were called to the city's West End at around 8pm and found a man, believed to be Bradley, with serious injuries, and he later died at the scene.

Police Scotland said in a statement: ''His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

''Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.

''Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately.''

Irvine - who Bradley was pals with - wrote on Twitter: ''Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way. (sic)''

In 'T2' - the sequel to cult classic movie 'Trainspotting', based on the book by Irvine- the former boxer starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, and Jonny Lee Miller.

The star was heavily involved in charity work in the Scottish capital after turning his life around.

Speaking in January 2017, he said: ''A long time ago I had a criminal past as a young football hooligan. I then went to prison for extortion and firearms and all that stuff.

''But for the last 20 years I've run boxing gyms and organised big charity events in Edinburgh.

''I just did a foodbank appeal which raised 22 tons of food. I'm not after a gold medal, but that's what I've been doing. So hopefully T2 will get rid of this tag.''