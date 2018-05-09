Iron Maiden's TROOPER Beer has sold over 20 million pint in five years.

The 'Run to the Hills' band's frontman Bruce Dickinson launched boozy beverage with Robinsons Brewery in 2013, and the rocker has marked the drink's fifth birthday (09.05.18) by revealing it's success.

Thanking fans for their support, he said: ''I'm incredibly proud of the success that TROOPER has had, and long may it continue. To sell over 20 million pints in 5 years is something that we couldn't have imagined when we started out with just the simple plan to make a great session ale that didn't compromise on flavour, and the quality of the end product speaks for itself. It has been great fun to work with ROBINSONS on TROOPER and the various Limited Editions that we have created, each of which have been unique in their own way, and it's exciting to see the reaction that our latest beer, LIGHT BRIGADE, has had too. I'm delighted that our fans and beer lovers worldwide have enjoyed them so much, and who knows what we will come up with next... Cheers!''

Oliver Robinson, Managing Director (Beer Division) of Robinsons Brewery, added:''The fact that TROOPER is celebrating its 5th birthday shows that it isn't just a 'flash in the pan'. Together with Bruce and IRON MAIDEN we have created a globally renowned beer, which continues to venture into new countries (57 and counting!) and allows us to experiment with TROOPER Limited Edition beers. It's a project that continues to excite everyone at the Brewery and I look forward to seeing what Bruce and Martyn are planning for the future!''

To celebrate the fifth birthday, TROOPER fans can get their hands on a Limited Edition badge at one of 86 stockists across the UK. Details can be found at www.ironmaidenbeer.com.

TROOPER will also be available at all Iron Maiden 2018 UK Tour dates, listed at www.ironmaiden.com.