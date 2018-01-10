Iron Maiden have joined forces with Robinsons Brewery to support a charity for Britain's servicemen and women.

The English heavy metal band - which features Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers - have teamed up with the firm to launch Light Brigade ale, proceeds of which will go towards Help For Heroes.

Bruce explained: ''We are very proud to have been asked to get involved.

''I have been an instructor on several of British Airways' flight simulator Flying Heroes days for Help For Heroes veterans, so I know the charity and the work that they do well.''

It has been confirmed that six pence from every pint and five pence from every bottle sold will go towards the charity, which was launched in 2007.

Of the new beverage, Bruce explained: ''Light Brigade is our interpretation of a golden ale that maintains the elements of strength and character that are the essence of Trooper but at a more sessionable level. In fact, the two beers complement each other very well.''

Iron Maiden's decision to lend their support to Help For Heroes has been welcomed by Beth Miles, the Director of Marketing and Fundraising at the charity.

She said: ''We are thrilled that Bruce Dickinson has developed a new beer for us under the Trooper brand with Robinsons.

''We are sure that Light Brigade will have a very popular appeal and raise significant funds, enabling Help For Heroes to empower more Veterans to reach their potential and regain their purpose.

''This is the beginning of a partnership which we hope will see Trooper fans and Robinsons customers join The Force for Good campaign to support the thousands whose lives have been affected by their service.''