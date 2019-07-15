Irina Shayk plans to ''celebrate'' the signs of ageing.

The 33-year-old beauty isn't worried about having wrinkles because she understands it is part of the ''human process'' for the appearance to change with age.

She said: ''I'm going to have wrinkles and I have wrinkles.

''You just have to accept the idea of ageing and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it. In life, we have to let it go and understand it's a human process not to be perfect.''

The Russian model isn't interested in having cosmetic surgery but she doesn't judge those who opt to have treatments.

She said: ''Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don't judge anyone.

''I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect.

''But I'm not perfect. Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn't exist.''

And Irina - who has two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with former partner Bradley Cooper - tries to see the funny side when people speculate as to whether she's had work done.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: ''If I read [a headline] and it's like, 'She had injections, her lips look like dumplings,' I just laugh because it just makes me, I don't want to say it makes me happy, but I think in this life you have to have a sense of humour.

''With everything that's going on in the world, you have to take it easy. Some people are going to love you, some people are going to hate you. It doesn't really disturb my life.''