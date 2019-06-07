Irina Shayk wanted ''more commitment'' from Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old supermodel decided to end her relationship with the 'A Star is Born' star - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine - at the end of last month because she was reportedly fed up with his gruelling work schedule.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition. She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working.

''Recently Irina decided enough is enough. She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable. They are very different people and once they realised it was the baby that was holding them together, it was time to call it quits.''

Although their split came as a surprise to many fans, those closest to them predicted that things would fizzle out because of how fast they got together.

A source explained: ''They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

''Those closest to them had high hopes that when Bradley completed promoting 'A Star is Born', they would find time to work out their differences, but things only got worse. Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast.''

The brunette beauty began dating the 44-year-old actor in the spring 2015, they moved in together seven months later and welcomed their daughter into the world in March 2017.