Irina Shayk uses gold-infused face masks to rehydrate her skin after flying.

The 34-year-old Russian model has to regularly fly for her catwalk shows and campaigns but long haul plane travel leaves her with very dry skin on her face.

Irina - who has starred in campaigns for brands such as Versace, Intimissimi lingerie and Burberry - relies on luxury skincare products such as Mimi Luzon 24K Pure Gold Dust.

In an interview with the new issue of British Vogue magazine, she said: ''I always make sure I moisturise my skin a lot when I travel, as the air on a plane is really dry. To revive my skin after long-distance flights, I use special masks, like Mimi Luzon's Sparkling Champagne Mask - it moisturises and refreshes the skin and gives it a healthy glow. When I travel for work, I always see my beauty queen, Mimi Luzon, and do 24-carat gold mask treatments for extra glow.''

The Mimi Luzon Sparkling Champagne Mask costs $279 and has been created to infuse the user's skin with oxygen and a high concentration of antioxidant botanicals, whilst the Mimi Luzon 24K Pure Gold Dust product retails at $149 and contains specially formulated powdered cosmetic grade gold leaf that, when added to moisturiser, claims to ''improve the skin's appearance by tightening and smoothing wrinkles, improving localised blood circulation and metabolism and giving the skin a natural glow''.

Although she uses luxury skincare products to combat the effects of flying, Irina insists her day-to-day skincare routine is fairly minimal and she avoids wearing make-up when she's not working.

Irina - who has two-year-old daughter Lea with former partner Bradley Cooper - said: ''Usually I don't wear make-up during the day, or if I do, (I) use a tiny bit of concealer for the under-eye area.''