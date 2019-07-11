Irina Shayk still ''believes in marriage'' and isn't against it.

The 33-year-old model recently called time on her four-year relationship with former partner Bradley Cooper, and the Russian beauty - who has two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with the 'A Star Is Born' actor - has insisted her recent break-up has not tarnished her dream for a white wedding.

She said: ''Everyone looks at it differently. Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it.''

And Irina insisted that any potential suitors who want to catch her attention should just send her a tomato plant rather than traditional flowers.

She told the digital edition of Harper's Bazaar US: ''Every time people send me flowers, I'm like, just send me a tomato plant!

''Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore. I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, 'Let's have dinner.'''

The striking brunette went on to reveal that since becoming a mother, she hasn't changed her style and doesn't feel the need to ''wear a longer skirt''.

She added: ''You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie.

''Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't.

''How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why.''