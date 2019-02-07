Irina Shayk has revealed she has been told by modelling agencies she needs to ''lose weight''.

The 33-year-old Russian supermodel - who has 22-month-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with her partner Bradley Cooper - has credited her fabulous figure to ''good genes'' but she has been told by some professionals in the fashion business that she should shed some pounds in order to model sample size clothes.

Speaking to February's digital issue of Glamour UK, Irina said: ''I love to eat, and I don't believe in diets. I'm lucky with my genes. I never had a problem getting too skinny or too big. I never fit size zero and when people try to squeeze me into sample size, I have said, 'I'm sorry guys, I have my assets, like, I cannot be in this!'

''I think that the designers who I work with really celebrate and appreciate a woman's body. I have a curvy body and people want to use me in their shows, and for their brands, knowing I'm not a skinny girl.''

''I have had agencies who have told me I have to lose weight. But I just stick to myself, my personality and my decisions - I'm a human being as well as a model. I love to eat, I love to enjoy my life and when I'm off duty, I'm not wearing high heels or makeup and trying to fit into a size zero dress.''

Irina is proud of the fact she has always remained true to herself throughout her career and has not let fame and fortune change her as a person.

She said: ''I'm just regular person. I think it's really important to carry that through your work and personal life. You have to think about who you really are and what you want.''

The sultry star also insists motherhood has changed her as a person but having Lea in her life has made her very happy.

She added: ''In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn't mean that you have to wear a longer dress.

''One of my friends said, 'Oh you just posted a sexy picture. You're a mum now!' And I just said, 'So what!' I think it's really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing. I don't believe anyone should have to change just because you're a mother, no! I'm still me!''

See the full feature in the February digital issue of Glamour UK, available at Glamourmagazine.co.uk/magazine now.