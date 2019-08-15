Irina Shayk has revealed she prefers a ''less is more'' approach to her beauty routine as she likes to keep things simple.
Irina Shayk prefers a ''less is more'' approach to her beauty routine.
The 33-year-old supermodel - who has two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with former partner Bradley Cooper - religiously removes her make-up before bed because it's ''the most important step'' and will opt for a good moisturiser and concealer to complete because she loves a natural beauty look.
She said: ''I always thoroughly remove my make-up before I go to bed - it's the most important step in my beauty routine. I use moisturiser in the evening and sunscreen in the morning. I'll apply a tiny bit of concealer under my eyes and I always wear a lip balm.
''I don't like to be in a rush, so I'll usually take some time for myself in the morning. When I wake up, I'll have a glass of water with drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Then I'll have a shower and apply moisturiser. For me, less is more. When I'm not working, I wear very little make-up, I love a natural beauty look.''
The Russian beauty also praised her mother, Olga, for instilling the importance of a good routine into her from a young age, and the star revealed she rubs an ice cube over her face every morning to wake-up her skin.
She told InStyle Australia: ''I learnt it from my mum - in the morning I [rub] an ice cube over my face to wake up and refresh my skin. I work with a lot of great make-up artists; I love watching them work and I ask a zillion questions!
''I've learnt some great tips from them too, like using hairspray and a toothbrush to fix my eyebrows, or using my eye cream as a lip balm for a moisturised, natural look.''
Irina went on to explain ''true beauty'' comes from inside a person, rather than just being a ''pretty face''.
She added: ''For me, beauty is much more than just a pretty face - true beauty comes from inside. I'm happy to see in the fashion world now there are so many truly beautiful women, with strong personalities and charisma.''
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...