Irina Shayk prefers a ''less is more'' approach to her beauty routine.

The 33-year-old supermodel - who has two-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with former partner Bradley Cooper - religiously removes her make-up before bed because it's ''the most important step'' and will opt for a good moisturiser and concealer to complete because she loves a natural beauty look.

She said: ''I always thoroughly remove my make-up before I go to bed - it's the most important step in my beauty routine. I use moisturiser in the evening and sunscreen in the morning. I'll apply a tiny bit of concealer under my eyes and I always wear a lip balm.

''I don't like to be in a rush, so I'll usually take some time for myself in the morning. When I wake up, I'll have a glass of water with drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Then I'll have a shower and apply moisturiser. For me, less is more. When I'm not working, I wear very little make-up, I love a natural beauty look.''

The Russian beauty also praised her mother, Olga, for instilling the importance of a good routine into her from a young age, and the star revealed she rubs an ice cube over her face every morning to wake-up her skin.

She told InStyle Australia: ''I learnt it from my mum - in the morning I [rub] an ice cube over my face to wake up and refresh my skin. I work with a lot of great make-up artists; I love watching them work and I ask a zillion questions!

''I've learnt some great tips from them too, like using hairspray and a toothbrush to fix my eyebrows, or using my eye cream as a lip balm for a moisturised, natural look.''

Irina went on to explain ''true beauty'' comes from inside a person, rather than just being a ''pretty face''.

She added: ''For me, beauty is much more than just a pretty face - true beauty comes from inside. I'm happy to see in the fashion world now there are so many truly beautiful women, with strong personalities and charisma.''