Irina Shayk is not ready to date again.

The 33-year-old model recently split from Bradley Cooper, 44 - the father of her two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine - after four years together and she has told friends that she won't be dating anyone else for a while.

A source told E! News: ''Irina isn't dating anyone at the moment. She's focused on her daughter and spending time with her. She would like to meet someone in the future, but it's not a priority at the moment. She just got out of a long-term relationship and wants to take time to heal.''

And Irina recently implied she's strong enough to get through the break-up because she has to keep things normal for the sake of their daughter.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!''

It was previously claimed Irina had split with the 'Avengers: Endgame' star because the pair rarely spent any time together.

A source said recently: ''[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame - she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now. They spent a lot of time apart.

''They were living totally separate lives. If he was in LA, she's out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.''