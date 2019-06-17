Irina Shayk doesn't care about other people's opinions.

The 33-year-old model - who recently split from Bradley Cooper, the father of her two-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine - is never ''offended'' by any judgement she receives and she's just concentrating on how she wants to live her life, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

She said: ''My family and friends and people I love know who I am. You cannot care about people's opinions, you just have to be you and live your life.

''It never affects me what people say, it never offends me. I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I rise above it. I am who I am.''

Irina is very passionate about her career and insists becoming a parent didn't change her drive for success and independence.

She told Stella magazine: ''Becoming a mother didn't change anything. I am still me.

''I prioritise my time but I love my job and I love to be independent. I am not saving lives, I'm not a doctor, but I enjoy what I do and it gives me lots of opportunities.

''I don't think I will ever just be sat at home, I need motivation, stimulation.''

And Irina credits her parents, coal miner Valery - who died when she was 14 - and music teacher Olga, for her strong work ethic.

She said: ''I learnt about working hard from my parents. We had a garden and we had to work it every day. We didn't have a cleaner, we didn't have anyone. We didn't even have a washer and dryer, we did everything by hand. There was no way I could just lay on the sofa and relax.''

Even to this day, the brunette beauty gets a lot of satisfaction from doing laundry.

She said: ''I really love doing the laundry. I could do it every hour; putting it in, getting it out. But when I'm not working I lay in bed, watch Russian TV, FaceTime with my sister, talk to my friends...''