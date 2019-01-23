Irina Shayk says motherhood is one of the ''greatest things in the world''.

The 33-year-old supermodel has 22-month-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with her husband Bradley Cooper, and has revealed that although becoming a mother didn't completely ''change her life'' it did make it better.

In an interview with W magazine, she said: ''I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don't think it's changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.''

The brunette beauty added that although becoming a mother has improved her life, it hasn't changed her personal style, and she thinks that having children shouldn't stop a person ''expressing'' themselves.

When asked if her style changed when she became a mother, she said: ''No. Not at all. Sometimes [people] will be like, 'Oh, she's a mom and she's wearing this?' I'm like, 'Give me a break, girl.'

''Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn't mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.''

As for how she keeps up her energy, the Russian model swears by ''a good amount of cake'' to keep her going, but says she's trying to stay away from drinking too much coffee, ''especially in the winter''.

Asked how she maintains her energy levels, she said: ''Cake! That's why I brought it with me. A good amount of cake. I'm trying to stay away from coffee because I think it makes you so dry, especially in the winter.

''When I wake up, I have a hot glass of water and with lemon, and one cup of coffee and definitely some cake.''