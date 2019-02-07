Irina Shayk made a ''choice'' to keep her private life out of the spotlight because so much of her modelling career involves being in the public eye.
The 33-year-old Russian supermodel and her husband Bradley Cooper - who have 22-month-old daughter Lea De Seine together - don't share much of their personal lives with the world, and Irina has said that choice was made because she's already in the public eye so much in her career, so wanted to keep something for herself.
Speaking to the February digital edition of Glamour UK, she said: ''I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great - but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.''
Although neither Irina or her 'A Star Is Born' star husband are overly open about their family life, they have spoken about it on occasion, with Bradley recently saying his daughter reminds him of his late father, who passed away in 2011.
He said: ''[Having a family has] changed everything. Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often.
''I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when ... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.''
Whilst Irina revealed last month that motherhood is one of the ''greatest things in the world'', as she says it changed her life for the ''better''.
She said: ''I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don't think it's changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.''
