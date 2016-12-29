The Russian model is currently dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, and the pair will celebrate their two-year anniversary next year (17).

During a chat with Britain's Hello! magazine, 30-year-old Irina spoke of her desire to get married and have children. Photos have since emerged of the brunette star with what appears to be a baby bump and she even covered her stomach when she walked for Victoria's Secret in November, though neither she nor Bradley have commented on rumours.

"I think family is the reason why we are here," she stated to the publication. "I love my job and it's very important to me; I really enjoy what I I'm doing, but it's not the most important thing in my life - family is, friends, people who I love. My father was married to my mother for more than 20 years and, yes, definitely one day I want to have a family because that is the most important thing on this earth."

When quizzed on when the time will be right to have children, Irina admitted there is no perfect time, adding: "I think it's more important to have the right person by your side. My sister had her baby when she was 22 and that was the perfect time, I will be 31 in January, so maybe soon it will be my perfect time."

Irina also opened up about her dream wedding. Prior to dating American Sniper star Bradley, Irina had a five-year relationship with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Not long after it ended in 2015 she hooked up with Bradley, and the pair has been inseparable ever since. While they are yet to publicly talk about marriage, Irina knows what she wants when the big day comes.

"I was born and raised in the snow, so I would definitely like it to be somewhere warm, beautiful and nice probably by the beach," she smiled.

"I would say that I can definitely be romantic and I think that it's very important. But as far as I am concerned, it's even more important for guys to be more romantic than girls."