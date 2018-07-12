Irina Shayk is a ''super strict'' parent.

The 32-year-old model - who has 15-month-old daughter Lea with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper - has admitted that her Russian upbringing has led her to become a strict disciplinarian.

Asked whether she's a strict parent, Irina shared: ''Yes, I am Russian, so I am very strict. And I am Capricorn, too, so I am super strict.''

Irina and Bradley, 43, have remained tight-lipped about their romance ever since they started dating in 2015.

But the catwalk star - who previously dated the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo - is happy to admit that she's loving her family life.

Speaking to ES Magazine, she confessed: ''Family is really important, especially with everything that is going on in the world.''

In recent years, the entertainment industry has gradually been drifting away from the objectification of women in light of things like the #MeToo movement.

Despite this, Irina remains comfortable flaunting her sexy side in front of the cameras and on fashion runways.

She said: ''We live in the 21st century and women have to express their sexuality, and they should not be ashamed of their bodies. I never do topless - that's just my decision.

''But if someone asks me to do a job and there is some nudity, and I love the project, I say yes. I think it's art. It is art.''

However, Irina insisted she'll never let anyone else tell her what to do with her life and career.

She explained: ''I never let any agency tell me, 'Oh, you need to lose weight' - and some of them did say that. Or they wanted to cut my hair. But I never did it, because I always knew who I was. I think people felt my energy. Maybe it's because I am Russian.''