Irina Shayk keeps her ''life'' in her handbag.

The 33-year-old Russian supermodel - who has collaborated with Tod's for the latest redesign of the Iconic D bag - has revealed her must-have items, which she keeps inside her purse at all times, such as sugary sweets to help ''fight off'' jet-lag and a portable phone charger.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, she said: ''My life is in my bag. Sunglasses, a little candy - a splash of sugar to get you over the jet-lag is the best way to fight it off!

''A charger, a little mirror on the back of your cell phone case so you can check how you look.''

Irina will release her much-anticipated redesign for the Italian label's D-Styling bag in their spring/summer 2019 collection later this month, and the star insisted that the accessory has become an ''essential'' part of her wardrobe.

She added: ''The first thing that I've always associated Tod's with is a trusted timelessness. The D-Styling bag is a definite favourite and has made itself at home among my daily essential pieces.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty - who has two-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper - previously admitted that although becoming a mother has improved her life, it hasn't changed her personal style, and she thinks that having children shouldn't stop a person ''expressing'' themselves.

When asked if her style changed when she became a parent, she said: ''No. Not at all. Sometimes [people] will be like, 'Oh, she's a mom and she's wearing this?' I'm like, 'Give me a break, girl.'

''Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn't mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.''

As for how she keeps up her energy, the model swears by ''a good amount of cake'' to keep her going, but says she's trying to stay away from drinking too much coffee, ''especially in the winter''.

Asked how she maintains her energy levels, she replied: ''Cake! That's why I brought it with me. A good amount of cake. I'm trying to stay away from coffee because I think it makes you so dry, especially in the winter.

''When I wake up, I have a hot glass of water and with lemon, and one cup of coffee and definitely some cake.''