Irina Shayk always makes sure she has ''nine hours sleep'' before an event to keep her skin looking ''radiant''.

The 33-year-old Russian model - who has two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex-partner Bradley Cooper - has revealed that the secret to perfecting her glowy look before hitting the runway is to go to bed early and hit the gym and sauna.

She said: ''The key to the perfect look is enough sleep. I try to sleep at least nine hours before an important event.

''When I wake up I like to go to the gym and to a steam room - it gives me great energy and makes skin look perfect. For the red carpet I prefer to wear minimum make-up - I love a natural radiant look.''

The striking brunette - who has recently been named the face of Jean Paul Gaultier's Scandal A Paris fragrance - also insisted that she loves perfumes that are ''light'' and ''elegant'' because it ''completes'' her beauty ritual.

She added: ''I can say that perfume is an important part of my life. I have a very simple beauty routine and I think that the fragrance is the final touch that completes the look but does not overtake your personality.

''Once you find your signature perfume it stays with you for years, and I guess I found mine. That's why Scandal A Paris is very special for me -- it makes me feel confident and stays with me the whole day. I am not a big fan of perfumes that travel in front of you like a big heavy cloud, I love perfumes that are light, elegant, flirty, and stay close to my skin.''

Irina - who was aged 18 when she won the Miss Chelyabinsk beauty contest in 2004 and was later signed to a modelling agency - explained she has had to work hard to ''achieve'' success because it didn't happen overnight.

She told Vogue Australia: ''The beginning of my career was pretty tough. I started quite late - when I was 19 - and my first model trip was to Paris.

''It was a difficult but very intense time - I had to learn how to work as a model, learn English, learn how to pose... But in life nothing comes easy and you have to work hard to achieve something.''

And the star insisted that she finds a ''balance'' between going to the gym and eating healthy food.

She continued: ''I don't believe in diets, I think food is an important part of one's life and it makes a person happy, so I find a balance between eating and working out. I like to do Pilates [reformer], work out with my trainer and walk a lot.''