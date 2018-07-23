Irina Shayk takes three baths a day.

The 32-year-old model - who has a 16-month-old daughter, Lea, with boyfriend Bradley Cooper - loves nothing more than relaxing with a long soak in the tub, surrounded by her favourite luxuries.

She said: ''I love baths. I'm a person who takes baths like, three times a day.

''I'm Russian so there has to be candles, Russian TV, food and lots of bubbles...

''Nothing can be worse when you travel and work all day than sitting in a small, uncomfortable bath. That's not me.''

Despite her jet-setting career, Irina insists she and Bradley, 43, don't lead a particularly exciting or glamorous life.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I don't have a glamorous life at all.

''I'm a really simple person and don't do anything glamorous when I'm off duty.

''There's no high heels or make-up. I just watch TV, go to the movies, relax with my friends, go for sushi and I love to watch my Russian TV and eat in bed.

''I would say I'm pretty much a home body.''

Irina doesn't ''do any kind of diet'' and insists she's just a ''regular person'' with flaws like anyone else.

She said: ''I love to eat. I love delivery food and Russian food.

''I don't do any kind of diet. I'm a person who loves to enjoy life.

''Every time I travel to somewhere like Italy or Spain, I really enjoy Italian or Spanish cuisine.

''It's all about balance between working out and eating.

''I'm not perfect; I have cellulite. And I have my bad days with my hair and my skin. I'm just a regular person.''