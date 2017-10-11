Irina Shayk felt ''insecure'' about her body when she first started modelling lingerie.

The 31-year-old model - who has starred in underwear campaigns for Victoria's Secret and Intimissimi - has admitted when she first embarked on a career in the fashion industry she was apprehensive about stripping down in front of the camera.

Speaking to W Magazine Online, the brunette beauty - who has six-month-old daughter Lea with her partner Bradley Cooper - said: ''I had just starting modelling, ten years ago, and I was very insecure about myself. To be in front of the camera wearing lingerie, it's not easy no matter what size dress you wear. I was really insecure I didn't know what to do.''

However, the catwalk icon's partnership with the label Intimissimi has boosted her confidence and has made her feel ''comfortable'' with her body.

She added: ''By working with Intimissimi, I learned how to move in front of the camera, how to be comfortable in my own skin. I learned about my body, and I learned about myself.

''They were the first lingerie brand that discovered me, back in Moscow.''

But Irina has drastically changed her outlook as she will happily wear her underwear on an evening out.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, she said: ''I think nowadays you can have lingerie and wear it as an evening dress, as a little gown with a cool jacket. I think you just have to have fun with it.''

Irina doesn't think feeling sexy is about how a person looks, but on the ''spiciness'' of their personality.

She said: ''It is not red lips, push-up bra and high-heels. It is some spiciness that you have inside. You can be sexy in conversation, you know? It is a charisma, it is part of your character--that what is really sexy to me.''