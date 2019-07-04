Ireland Baldwin has stripped naked to encourage her fans to ''respect'' their body.

The 23-year-old model - who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - has battled with anorexia in the past but has a much better relationship with food now and wants her followers to ''love'' their physique just the way it is.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded the empowering shot and wrote: ''yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body. stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off. spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don't have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y'all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously... and it's so not worth it. (sic)''

Last year, Ireland admitted she regrets turning down ''so many sides of fries'' when she was a young girl because she was so fixated on keeping her weight low.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of herself with protruding shoulders and wrote: ''Anorexia throwback.''

She added: ''I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!! (sic)''

Ireland revealed that during the peak of her eating disorder she became reliant on ''digestive pills'' and would ''run until she couldn't feel her legs'' after eating.

She recalled: ''I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed.''

The actress believes her battle with anorexia - a serious mental illness where people are of low weight due to limiting their energy intake - started after she began modelling.