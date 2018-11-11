Ireland Baldwin's younger siblings are ''obsessed'' with her.

The 23-year-old model's dad Alec Baldwin has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and five-month-old Romeo with his wife Hilaria, and the youngsters love to see Ireland as often as possible.

Asked what Ireland's relationship with the children is like, Hilaria said: ''My kids are obsessed with her. Carmen and Rafa love her very much. We're the only ones living in New York so my family comes to visit frequently.''

Hilaria, 34, and Alec, 60, can see a lot of themselves in their kids and they think Carmen is particularly like her father.

Hilaria said: ''Each one of them has a part of us. Alec and I are very, very different but we're similar in some ways too. We're both very dramatic, strong-willed and kind of loud. I think that our kids, especially Carmen, are very much like us. With my husband, she likes to sit down and watch something. She has the capacity to complete something - where I'll do it if I have to, but don't want to. Alec is very good at that. Our boys are climbing on everything - I feel that's very me.''

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Alec added: ''Carmen is so interesting, so theatrical, that I could talk to her all day.''

However, the 'Saturday Night Live' star doesn't want her to follow in his acting footsteps.

Asked if he thinks she's inherited the acting gene, he said: ''Oh God, I hope not. Or if it is, I hope it is temporary.''

Carmen recently started school and Hilaria admitted she cried when she had to say goodbye, though she is comforted to know they've made good decisions for the youngster.

She said: ''I cried and missed her all day. But she has her friends and I see how much she's enjoying it.

''Her head teacher is from Spain, so I'm very proud that we managed to find a school in New York that is so connected. If one day she wants to move to Spain or somewhere else people speak Spanish, she'll be able to do it.''