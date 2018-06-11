Ireland Baldwin suffered a ''serious panic attack'' on Saturday (09.06.18) thinking about a time she suffered suicidal thoughts.

The 22-year-old model has opened up about being at ''the lowest low'' during one stage of her life, and admitted she has previously thought about what it would be like to take her own life.

Ireland wrote on Instagram: ''My heart is extremely heavy today. I had a serious panic attack thinking about it all but then I reasoned with my racing mind. I know you've seen plenty of posts like this one... but I have this to say from the bottom of my heart. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Not only are you leaving your loved ones in unspeakable pain and grief, but you are ending your life when you could have reached out and gotten the help you needed to pull you out of the darkness. I have been at the lowest low in my life and I have thought about what it would be like to end it all. I think as human beings, it's only natural to think about death and what comes after all of this. I know what it's like to hit a wall and not have any clue how you're supposed to get around it. Life can be so f***ing hard and I know this, but it is also SO beautiful and extraordinary and this planet needs us. (sic)''

Ireland shared a picture of a meaningful quote, ''Hey you, yeah you, I love you'', alongside the post, in which she called for her fans to ''reach out'' to her if they are ever facing similar issues, and insisted people should ''congratulate'' themselves on a daily basis to keep their spirits up.

She added: ''I just want to speak directly to anyone out there who is hurting... If you don't feel loved, I love you and I need you here. I may not know you, but reach out to me. Reach out to anyone. Use your words. Lay it all out on the table and set it on fire. Make a change in your life if you feel stuck. Cast away your demons and chase your dreams. Eat whatever the f**k you want but take care of your body. Love yourself. Love every inch of yourself. Congratulate yourself every damn day. Don't rely on your family or friends or people in general to be the center of your happiness. YOU become the center of your own happiness. The people in your life are meant to highlight and accessorize your amazing qualities, not be your crutches. It all starts inside. You are beautiful, someone out there loves you no matter what, and you are wanted. (sic)''

Ireland also asked her supporters to ''compliment a stranger'' on a daily basis and to be kind to others because you ''never know what people are going through''.

She wrote: ''Can EVERYONE do me a huge favor and try doing this... Compliment a stranger everyday. Leave a sweet post-it note on a random car. Call your parents and tell them you love them more. Call anyone who means anything to you and tell them how much they mean to you. Hug people. Thank them. Listen to them. Be a good f**king person. I know it's hard for some, but just try. You never know what people are going through in this life. Help truly can be a phone call away. (sic)''