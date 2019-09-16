Ireland Baldwin mocked her father Alec Baldwin as she poked fun at the angry voicemail he left for her in 2007.

The 23-year-old model took part in Alec's Comedy Central roast, where she teased him about their past, including when he called her a ''rude, thoughtless, little pig'' in a furious rant and she also joked about how her mother Kim Basinger has a more successful career than him.

Ireland said: ''Dad, I'm Ireland. It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years.''

''It hasn't been easy being the daughter of an iconic movie star... but I'm not here to talk about my mother... or her Oscar.

''A lot of people only know my dad as an angry guy, but he's more than some lunatic that loses his temper. He also loses Emmys and Oscars and custody of his firstborn child, am I right?

''I actually have a lot in common with the people in this roast, because like them, I don't really know you that well either.''

Ireland received the biggest laugh from her 61-year-old father when she quipped: ''Well, a lot of people know my dad as that guy from the 'Mission Impossible' movies or that guy from '30 Rock', I know him as that guy from half my birthday parties.''

And she finished with: ''Before I leave, I'd like to say something you never said to me, 'Goodnight.''

This is not the first time Ireland has joked about the infamous voicemail he left her when she was a child.

Back in 2017, Ireland joked quipped that her father would never dream of speaking to her that way now because she ''could kick his ass''.

She said: ''Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin. Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins.

''I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles... I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father.

''Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I'm 6'2″ and I would kick his ass.

''The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn't see my dad that upset ever again...until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one.''