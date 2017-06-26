Ireland Baldwin branded her father Alec a ''big old ham'' as she poked fun at the infamous voicemail he left when she was a child.

The 21-year-old model insisted there was no way her famous dad - who called her a ''rude, thoughtless, little pig'' in a 2007 rant - would ever speak to her that way now because she is able to ''kick his ass''.

Taking to the stage to roast the 'Saturday Night Live' star at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theatre in New York City for Spike TV's 'One Night Only' series, Ireland joked: ''Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin. Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins.

''I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles... I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father.

''Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I'm 6'2″ and I would kick his ass.''

And Ireland - whose mother is Kim Basinger - claimed the fall out from the voicemail left Alec emotionally damaged in a way she didn't see again until she showed him her body art.

She quipped: ''The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn't see my dad that upset ever again...until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one.''

The 59-year-old actor - who also has Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and nine-month-old Leonardo with wife Hilaria - jokingly threw food at Ireland throughout her speech.

However, the blonde beauty didn't only mock her dad while she was on stage as she ended her speech with a loving message.

She said: ''I know you've heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I'm so happy to be here tonight. And I absolutely love and adore you.''