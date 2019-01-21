Ireland Baldwin thinks her cousin Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber are ''like the same person''.

The 23-year-old model - who is the daughter of Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger - is made up for the couple after they secretly tied the knot in September, and gushed about how ''perfect'' they are for one another.

She told People: ''They're perfect for each other because they're like the same person.

''They're both really sweet. They complement each other. They're both every loving of each other.''

Seemingly referring to the fact the 'Drop the Mic' star, 22, and 'Sorry' hitmaker, 24, are a similar age and both have to cope with being in the intense spotlight, she added: ''They're going through the same struggles, I feel like, and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go.''

The newlyweds were recently reported to have sent out save the date cards to celebrate their nuptials with some close friends and family for a date in the next couple of months.

A source said: ''Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ... There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered.''

Justin confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: ''Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic).''