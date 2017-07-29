Ireland Baldwin can't believe how ''beautiful'' her mother is.

The 21-year-old model took to social media on Saturday to gush about her amazing mother Kim Basinger.

Uploading a picture of her mom on Instagram, she captioned it: ''rare moment alert ... Momma Kim in the flesh. I have no idea how people are born this beautiful?¿?¿¿?? (sic)''

It comes after Ireland branded her father Alec a ''big old ham'' as she poked fun at the infamous voicemail he left when she was a child.

In a 2007 rant, her father had called her a ''rude, thoughtless, little pig'' and she quipped there was no way he would ever speak to her that way again because she is able to ''kick his ass''.

Taking to the stage at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theatre in New York City for Spike TV's 'One Night Only' series, Ireland joked: ''Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin. Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins. I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles ... I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father.

''Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I'm 6'2″ and I would kick his ass.

''The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn't see my dad that upset ever again ... until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one. I know you've heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I'm so happy to be here tonight. And I absolutely love and adore you.''