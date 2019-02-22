Ireland Baldwin has defended Khloe Kardashian after her partner Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her.

The 23-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger has taken to social media in support of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star after Tristan was allegedly caught kissing Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Ireland echoed comments made by rapper Cardi B - who has been through ups and downs including cheating allegations with her husband Offset - in which she slammed those who making fun of 34-year-old Khloe's plight.

The model wrote on Instagram: ''Whether it's true or not, @iamcardib had spoke true honesty on the whole Khloe Kardashian thing. Whether she's a Kardashian or any other woman on the planet, why the f**k is this funny? Why do we still wish these sort of things on other woman? She is a mother with a daughter who is going to have to live with all the scandal and bulls**t to her name for the rest of her life.''

Ireland - whose parents went through a public divorce in 2002 - went on to brand those ''laughing'' at Khloe as ''snakes'', and said she wanted to give the reality star a ''hug''.

She continued: ''Coming from.someone who was BORN into scandal and drama and being in the limelight from birth AND being publicly humiliated time and time again and publicly living through the pain of my parents very PUBLIC divorce and custody battle ... the real snakes are the people at there laughing and wishing harm and calling her names and saying she deserves it. Stop wishing this pain on other woman and on an innocent child! I want to give Khloe a f***ing hug. (sic)''

Her comments come after 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker Cardi slammed people for ''enjoying'' Khloe's pain.

She said: ''Obviously this whole Khloe Kardashian thing ... everybody is just like, celebrating that that happened to her and it's like why? Whatever karma that you all felt like they [Tristan and Khloe] deserve, I think they already have it, so it's like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman? Especially a woman that has a daughter?

''I feel like, alright she already learned her lesson, something real f***ed up happened before she gave birth, so it's like why do you guys keep... enjoying other people's pain? Enjoying other people's misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It's just so sad.''