Ireland Baldwin has admitted Kobe Bryant's death changed the way she sees her relationship with her father.

The 24-year-old model - whose dad is 'Saturday Night Live' star Alec Baldwin - revealed how the late basketball icon's tragic death in a helicopter crash which also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others made her reassess her priorities.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[In light] of recent events that have happened within the last couple of weeks, like with Kobe, it's like, 'What's the f***ing point of arguing?'

''Like, there's no point. So let's all just get over it and hug that person you love.

''You never know what's going to happen to somebody, and it all comes down to love. Nothing else matters.''

Alec - who welcomed Ireland into the world with his ex-wife Kim Basinger in 1995, before their divorce in 2002 - is now married to Hilaria Baldwin, with whom he has four children.

While Ireland explained she and her father are living on opposite sides of the US, she praised his family - including daughter Carmen, six, and sons Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and 20-month-old Romeo - and admitted she'd like to see more of him.

She added: ''We have fun [but there is] distance between us... He has his amazing children with his amazing wife.

''I'm here [in Los Angeles], he's based in New York, we see eahc other when we can.

''But I love him, I respect him more than anyone... we love each other. Even though we don't see each other as much as I'd love to.''

Last year, Ireland mocked his father during his Comedy Central roast as she teased him about their past, including when he called her a ''rude, thoughtless, little pig'' in a furious rant.

She said: ''Dad, I'm Ireland. It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years.''

And she received the biggest laugh from her 61-year-old father when she quipped: ''Well, a lot of people know my dad as that guy from the 'Mission Impossible' movies or that guy from '30 Rock', I know him as that guy from half my birthday parties.''

She finished with: ''Before I leave, I'd like to say something you never said to me, 'Goodnight.' ''