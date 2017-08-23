Hollywood star Ioan Gruffudd has revealed he has visited a therapist to help with his confidence.
Ioan Gruffudd visits a therapist to help with cope with career angst.
The 43-year-old actor had a successful career during the early noughties but over the last few years, the work has slowed down and Ioan turned to a therapist to help boost his confidence.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the actor said: ''When you turn 35, momentum stops and life catches up with you and you look back at all the things you took for granted at such a young age and think 'that was amazing'.
''I really struggle with that, but I do a lot of meditation. I've never been more grateful for my existence and my life than I am now.''
Ioan, who has two children with British actress Alice Evans, now lives in Los Angeles and has a dual-citizenship and claims everybody there has ''sacrificed so much''.
He said: ''Los Angeles gets a very bad rap, the perception, especially by us Brits, is 'oh, it's so fake', but it's the antithesis.
''Everybody that's achieved anything in Hollywood has worked their f**king arses off; they've sacrificed so much moving there - nothing is given for free.
''Alice is from Bristol, her dad's a professor, so we have quite similar middle-class backgrounds and we had to learn to overcome that British false modesty, to be like Americans, who say 'oh I did this fantastic thing, you have to see it'.''
Unlike many other Hollywood actors, Ioan admits he loves taking selfies with fans as he believes it makes him ''feel on top of the world''.
He said: ''It makes you feel on top of the world, it can literally change your day.''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
Set up as an old-style disaster movie with only a fraction of the plot, this...
California is well-known for playing host to regular earthquakes, being located right on top of...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...
More amusing than hilarious, this silly comedy at least has moments that make us laugh...
Nick Hendricks (a management candidate), Kurt Buckman (an accountant) and Dale Arbus (a dental assistant)...
Inspired by a true story and executive produced by underwater-film fanatic James Cameron, this cave-diving...
Based on a true story, this gripping film features solid acting and a strong visual...
Watch the trailer for Secret Of Moonacre.Maria Merriweather is a young girl who lives with...
Watch the trailer for W.Critics around the world are hailing Josh Brolin's performance in W....
The NBA hands out a Most Improved Player Award at the end of each season....
Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer Trailer Based on the archetypal Marvel comic book...
Here's the deal: back in 1999, Jake Kasdan, Judd Apatow, and Paul Feig were the...
For a film with all the stylistic panache of a BBC period yawner and all...