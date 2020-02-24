Ioan Gruffudd was ''very proud'' of his wife Alice Evans when she opened up about her ''sinister'' encounter with Harvey Weinstein.
Ioan Gruffudd felt ''very proud'' of his wife for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.
The 'Fantastic Four' actor has praised his significant other Alice Evans for detailing an alleged encounter she once had with the disgraced movie producer, because ''women were not being believed'' at the time.
He said: ''I was very proud of Alice. Because women were not being believed.
''She wanted to say, 'No, this is definitely his modus operandi. This is how he behaves. I've witnessed it.'
''So she wanted to present the case, help bolster the case.''
In 2017, Alice, who is also an actor, spoke about a ''sinister'' encounter she had with Weinstein, just hours after Ioan screen-tested for one of his movies in Cannes in 2002.
Ioan was ''stunned'' by the alleged incident, but he isn't sure whether the couple were ''blacklisted'' by Weinstein - who is currently on trial for sexual assault in Manhattan - afterwards or not.
The 'Forever' star said: ''The incident happened, it wasn't anything physical, it was just the words.''
Asked if he thinks the pair were ''blacklisted'' because of the alleged encounter, he told the Guardian newspaper: ''[Alice] was very careful to say 'I don't know.'
''I was so young when this happened and the idea of ... I don't know.
''I mean, just hearing and reading all these stories, it's so beyond my comprehension, abusing that power.''
Alice claimed that the producer propositioned her in 2002 and invited her to join him in a hotel bathroom.
In 2017, she recalled the alleged incident, writing: ''I laugh, make a joke. Keep rambling. But he continues: 'Just go. I'm right behind you. I want to touch your t**s. Kiss you a little.'
''He moves right up close to me and looks me up and down. I can feel his breath. And it's not your average tipsy come-on. It's sinister. The sort of thing that makes you want to run away fast.
''But as I extricate myself (by moving backwards and murmuring various excuses) Harvey utters a phrase that has stayed with me forever. 'Let's hope it all works out for your boyfriend,' he says.''
Alice added she was left feeling that ''somehow I will be made to pay''.
She went on to explain: ''I was never again considered for a Weinstein film, and neither was Ioan.''
