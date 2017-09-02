Imogen Thomas couldn't have gone through with her breast reduction surgery with her children around.

The 34-year-old beauty asked her mother, Janette, and sister, Alana, to look after her daughters Ariana and Siera when she went in to hospital to have her assets reduced from a 34E to a 34C because she feared her brood would grab her tender chest.

Speaking to New! magazine, she said: ''I'm not going to lie, I couldn't have done it if my kids weren't with my mother and sister. It would have been impossible to have it done with the kids around.''

The Welsh television personality has shown her oldest child her sore breasts to try and make her aware of the pain she is in and how fragile she is after the operation.

She explained: ''Ariana has seen them. She came back last weekend because I was meant to have the girls back, but then she had a tantrum, so my mum decided to take them back to Wales again. I showed Ariana because she's a bit older and she said, 'I want to stay with you Mummy'. I told her, 'Mummy needs to recover because Mummy had bad boobies', and I showed her the dressings. She was like, 'Does it hurt Mummy?' because there was a little bit of blood on the side. I said, 'This is why you have to be very careful with me and not pull me,' because she's got quite a habit of pulling me.''

And though Imogen's children were due to come home and stay with her, the star was forced to extend their time with the grandmother after she was whacked on her breasts.

She added: ''She had a slight tantrum the day after on the Sunday and hit me on the boob, and that was when my mum was like, 'That's it, I'm taking them back for another week.''