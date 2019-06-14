Imogen Poots is set to star in Jason Blum's upcoming re-imagining of the 1974 psychological slasher film 'Black Christmas'.
Universal and Blumhouse Productions are remaking 'Black Christmas' with Imogen Poots starring.
The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles as Tammy in the 2007 horror film '28 Weeks Later' and Linda Keith in the 2013 Jimi Hendrix biopic 'Jimi: All Is by My Side' - is set to play the lead role in Jason Blum's upcoming re-imagining of the 1974 psychological slasher film.
The new movie is set for release on December 13 and will also star Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O'Grady, Lily Donoghue and Caleb Eberhardt while Sophia Takal will helm the project from a script written by April Wolfe.
The original film, which is considered a cult classic, followed a group of sorority sisters who receive threatening phone calls and are eventually stalked and murdered by a deranged killer during the Christmas season.
The movie was remade in 2006 by Glen Morgan starring Katie Cassidy, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Oliver Hudson, Lacey Chabert, Kristen Cloke and Andrea Martin.
Universal have decided to remake the movie following the success of last year's 'Halloween' sequel - which takes place 40 years after the first movie, and sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode.
A follow-up to that 'Halloween' reset is also in the works with Scott Teems in discussion to pen the script as Danny McBride and David Gordon Green - who wrote and directed 2018 movie - won't be involved with the next instalment in the Michael Myers slasher story.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Exploring a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix just before he hit the public...
Jimi Hendrix started earning money from his musical career as a simple backing guitarist at...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Even a strongly likeable cast can't breathe life into this ill-conceived film, which poses as...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
If there's no clear cut message between two people who like other, nobody knows where...
As another full-on Irvine Welsh adaptation Trainspotting did in 1996, this bracingly original movie puts...