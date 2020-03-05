Imogen Poots has opened up about the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal and says she believes there is a ''dark'' problem, as good-looking people who've done ''bad things'' aren't seen as monsters.
Imogen Poots says there is a ''deep, dark, central problem'' in Hollywood with inappropriate sexual behaviour.
The 30-year-old actress has opened up about her thoughts on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - who was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week - and pointed out that whilst he is rightly depicted as a ''monster'' there are ''other gorgeous humans'' in the movie business, who have done ''bad things', and ''will not be portrayed in the same light''.
The 'Vivarium' star has never experienced any kind of sexual harassment during her career, but admitted if she was younger she might not have had the ''emotional power'' to deal with someone like Weinstein and his deplorable actions.
Speaking to the latest issue of ES Magazine - of which she is the cover star - Imogen said: ''Obviously he's a despicable human for his actions and forgivably is being depicted as a monster,' [she says, not holding back. But there is ] 'a deep, dark, central problem' [at the heart of the business].
''I couldn't say what I would have done as an 18-year-old.
''I think now, apart from anything else, I could say, yes I've got the physical power but I don't know about the emotional power.''
She added: ''There are just as many very attractive men who have done bad things, too.' There are plenty of other gorgeous humans who will not be portrayed in the same light [as Weinstein].''
Imogen also admitted that being an ''opinionated'' woman can often mean she is seen to have an ''attitude'' and be ''hostile''.
She said: ''Still I come up against it a lot, where if you come to work and you're quite opinionated in a good way for the benefit of the project, that can often be perceived as 'you have an attitude' or that you're hostile.''
The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out now.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
The Ain't Rights are a punk band looking for their big break and until that...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Exploring a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix just before he hit the public...
Jimi Hendrix started earning money from his musical career as a simple backing guitarist at...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Even a strongly likeable cast can't breathe life into this ill-conceived film, which poses as...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
If there's no clear cut message between two people who like other, nobody knows where...
As another full-on Irvine Welsh adaptation Trainspotting did in 1996, this bracingly original movie puts...