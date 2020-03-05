Imogen Poots says there is a ''deep, dark, central problem'' in Hollywood with inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The 30-year-old actress has opened up about her thoughts on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - who was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week - and pointed out that whilst he is rightly depicted as a ''monster'' there are ''other gorgeous humans'' in the movie business, who have done ''bad things', and ''will not be portrayed in the same light''.

The 'Vivarium' star has never experienced any kind of sexual harassment during her career, but admitted if she was younger she might not have had the ''emotional power'' to deal with someone like Weinstein and his deplorable actions.

Speaking to the latest issue of ES Magazine - of which she is the cover star - Imogen said: ''Obviously he's a despicable human for his actions and forgivably is being depicted as a monster,' [she says, not holding back. But there is ] 'a deep, dark, central problem' [at the heart of the business].

''I couldn't say what I would have done as an 18-year-old.

''I think now, apart from anything else, I could say, yes I've got the physical power but I don't know about the emotional power.''

She added: ''There are just as many very attractive men who have done bad things, too.' There are plenty of other gorgeous humans who will not be portrayed in the same light [as Weinstein].''

Imogen also admitted that being an ''opinionated'' woman can often mean she is seen to have an ''attitude'' and be ''hostile''.

She said: ''Still I come up against it a lot, where if you come to work and you're quite opinionated in a good way for the benefit of the project, that can often be perceived as 'you have an attitude' or that you're hostile.''

