Imelda Staunton thinks she is ''oversensitive'' and ''selfish'' because she was raised as an only child.
Imelda Staunton is ''oversensitive'' and ''selfish''.
The 64-year-old actress thinks some of the character traits she believes she developed as a result of being an only child have been helpful for her career, whereas there are others she thinks she needs to ''work on'' because she can be ''petty''.
She told Radio Times magazine: ''I can be oversensitive and yet I'm very tough on myself and I think I probably have a layer missing, which might help in my job.
''I might also be selfish. I read that only children aren't very good at sharing because they've never had to. The emotional vocabulary is missing.
''So if you get a friend, it's, 'She's my friend', when of course it's 'We can all be that person's friend'. Or, 'Where did you get that?' 'I'm not going to tell you because it's my thing.'
''I have struggled with that because it's so petty and I know that.
''It's something I need to think about and work on.''
Imelda was 37 when she and her husband Jim Carter welcomed daughter Bessie into the world and she thinks they were determined to create the perfect childhood for their offspring as a result - although the 'Harry Potter' star believes it's important to ''work hard'' as a parent.
She said: ''We loved creating the garden and the playground.
''We had a treehouse and slide and trapezes - and I think maybe, when you have a kid when you're 20 or 21, you just get on with it.
''But I thought, at my age, 'This has got to be absolutely right' and I think that can take its toll.
''But then I think, 'So you bloody well should. A parent needs to work hard.' ''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
A nifty twist on the standard ghost story, this British period drama starts extremely well...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....