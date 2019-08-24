Imelda Staunton was ''chuffed'' to land a role in the 'Downton Abbey' movie.

The 63-year-old actress portrays Lady Bagshaw in the upcoming big screen spin-off and felt ''very at home'' on set, having grown familiar with everyone involved in the project thanks to her husband, Jim Carter, although she was disappointed not to share many scenes with her spouse, who plays butler Carson.

She said: ''It was lovely. I felt very chuffed to be asked.

''I've known most of the cast throughout the whole period of 'Downton' so I felt very at home there.

''I was delighted to be 'upstairs' with all those nice frocks and it was wonderful playing a feisty character.

''I only shared one scene with my husband Jim though.''

The veteran actress isn't looking forward to having to promote the movie because she's not a fan of red carpets.

Asked if she's looking forward to the 'Downton' premieres, she told Britain's OK! Magazine: ''Not particularly, no. Actors are wheeled out again and again but most of us just want to do the job and go home, not spend our time putting on a frock and talking about the film.

''It's not like we're going to Syria of course, but a red carpet is work.''

Now that Imelda and Jim's work schedules are easing up, they are enjoying having the chance to spend more quality time together.

She said: ''When Jim was filming 'Downton' for six years, I was doing theatre most nights, so now we're having a very good time together planning little trips.

''We did five days in Kent last year which was absolutely fantastic; Margate, Dugeness, visiting gardens.

''We're enjoying having those little bits of life together because there's no doubt we've both been hard at it.''